Tacoma Defiance Opens MLS NEXT Pro Season against Ventura County FC on Friday Night

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance in action

(Tacoma Defiance) Tacoma Defiance in action(Tacoma Defiance)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance kicks off its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road against Ventura County FC on Friday, March 7 at William Rolland Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

The fixture is a rematch of last year's Western Conference Quarterfinal that saw Tacoma defeat Ventura County 4-0 at Starfire Stadium. Defiance then lost to eventual MLS NEXT Pro Cup champions North Texas SC on the road in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Defiance finished fourth in the Western Conference in 2024 with 46 points (13-10-5), scoring 59 goals, tied for most in MLS NEXT Pro.

Following its matchup against Ventura County, Tacoma hosts its home opener on Friday, March 14 against The Town FC at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent: Jake Griffith

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.