Tacoma Defiance Opens MLS NEXT Pro Season against Ventura County FC on Friday Night
March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance kicks off its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road against Ventura County FC on Friday, March 7 at William Rolland Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
The fixture is a rematch of last year's Western Conference Quarterfinal that saw Tacoma defeat Ventura County 4-0 at Starfire Stadium. Defiance then lost to eventual MLS NEXT Pro Cup champions North Texas SC on the road in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Defiance finished fourth in the Western Conference in 2024 with 46 points (13-10-5), scoring 59 goals, tied for most in MLS NEXT Pro.
Following its matchup against Ventura County, Tacoma hosts its home opener on Friday, March 14 against The Town FC at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent: Jake Griffith
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance in action
