Inter Miami CF II MLS NEXT Pro Home Opener Ends in Narrow Defeat against Chattanooga FC
March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II opened its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season with a hard-fought 1-2 defeat to Chattanooga FC at Chase Stadium. The match marked the debut of newly appointed head coach Cristian 'Lobo' Ledesma and featured the team's first goal of the season, scored by César Abadía-Reda. Despite the result, the Herons showed promising signs to build on as the season progresses.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami CF II took the field with Matias Marin on goal; Alejo Ristano, Tyler Hall, captain Giovanni Ferraina, and Abadía-Reda in defense; Alejandro Flores, Ricardo Montenegro, Bailey Sparks, and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida formed the midfield; while Lovends Delinois and Daniel Pinter led the team's attack.
Match Action
The first half of the match saw Inter Miami II surprised by a quick Chattanooga goal. Shortly after, a great ball from captain Ferraina found Abadía-Reda who leveled the game with a strong left-footed strike for the opening goal of the season in the 6th minute.
Through the progression of the half, Inter Miami battled the opposition's pressure and created good chances while the scoreline continued unchanged for the remainder of the initial 45 minutes.
In the second half, Inter Miami CF II continued to show creativity in attack and build-up play. However, Chattanooga regained the lead in the 55th minute, securing the final 2-1 scoreline. Despite the loss, the young Herons displayed resilience and promising signs to build on in the coming matches.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami II will carry on with 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season action hosting Carolina Core at Chase Stadium on Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m. ET.
Stats
Possession:
MIA - 64%
CFC - 36%
Shots:
MIA - 9
CFC - 8
Saves:
MIA - 4
CFC - 2
Corners:
MIA- 4
CFC - 3
Fouls:
MIA - 16
CFC - 10
