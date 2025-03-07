New York City FC II Unveil Primary Kit for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season
March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New York City FC II News Release
New York City FC II today unveiled its primary kit for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. For the first time in Club history, a limited amount of New York City FC II primary kits will be available for purchase.
New York City FC II's primary kit will be an independent design from the First Team, featuring white as the kit's primary color and the Club's City Blue making up the kit's details and pinstripes. Additionally, the primary kit will feature the new secondary logo for New York City FC II.
The new secondary logo is a pigeon flying upward, representing the upward trajectory and development of the team and its players. The badge also features a "II" in place of the pigeon's feet, cementing this as the new secondary logo of the Second Team.
"The pigeon has been an unofficial mascot of New York City FC since our earliest days. This new secondary logo, illustrating a squab taking flight, coupled with the return of last year's pinstripes, makes this a quintessential New York City uniform for this team," said Milo Kowalski, New York City FC Senior Creative Director. "We're excited to make these kits available to fans for the first time ever and see them represent it at our matches."
A limited supply of new Second Team primary kits is now available for purchase here, with Men's Replica jerseys priced at $99.00 and Youth Replica jerseys at $89.99. Second Team merchandise will also be made available to purchase at New York City FC II home matches at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 7, 2025
- Sporting KC II Signs Six Academy Players to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contracts Ahead of Season Opener - Sporting Kansas City II
- Philadelphia Union II Extends Loan of Venezuelan Midfielder Giovanny Sequera - Philadelphia Union II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Defender Dilan Hurtado - FC Cincinnati 2
- New York City FC II Unveil Primary Kit for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season - New York City FC II
- Carolina Core FC Sign Forward Anthony Sumo Jr. - Carolina Core FC
- Inter Miami CF II Unveils Initial 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Roster - Inter Miami CF II
- Chicago Fire FC II Signs Midfielder Jhoiner Montiel - Chicago Fire FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC II Stories
- New York City FC II Unveil Primary Kit for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season
- New York City FC II Transfers Forward Taylor Calheira to USL Championship Side FC Tulsa
- New York City FC II Announces 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule
- Philadelphia Union II Ousts New York City FC II from Playoffs
- New York City FC II Season Ended by Philadelphia Union II