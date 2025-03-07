New York City FC II Unveil Primary Kit for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II today unveiled its primary kit for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. For the first time in Club history, a limited amount of New York City FC II primary kits will be available for purchase.

New York City FC II's primary kit will be an independent design from the First Team, featuring white as the kit's primary color and the Club's City Blue making up the kit's details and pinstripes. Additionally, the primary kit will feature the new secondary logo for New York City FC II.

The new secondary logo is a pigeon flying upward, representing the upward trajectory and development of the team and its players. The badge also features a "II" in place of the pigeon's feet, cementing this as the new secondary logo of the Second Team.

"The pigeon has been an unofficial mascot of New York City FC since our earliest days. This new secondary logo, illustrating a squab taking flight, coupled with the return of last year's pinstripes, makes this a quintessential New York City uniform for this team," said Milo Kowalski, New York City FC Senior Creative Director. "We're excited to make these kits available to fans for the first time ever and see them represent it at our matches."

A limited supply of new Second Team primary kits is now available for purchase here, with Men's Replica jerseys priced at $99.00 and Youth Replica jerseys at $89.99. Second Team merchandise will also be made available to purchase at New York City FC II home matches at a later date.

