Crown Legacy FC Tie New York City FC II, 2-2

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC played New York City FC II to a 2-2 draw through regulation in the Club's season opener at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. CLFC fell in the shootout 5-4, but saw Academy forward Rocket Ritarita and Homegrown talent Brian Romero each score their first professional goals.

The first half remained scoreless between both sides, with CLFC keeper Isaac Walker making a crucial save in the ninth minute to keep the match level.

CLFC broke through in the 64th minute. The play began with Brian Romero on the right flank drawing defenders, slipping a pass to the middle to Aron John. The midfielder played a through ball for Ritarita who muscled off his defender and rounded the keeper to send in a right-footed finish to take the lead.

The home side doubled its lead in the 74th minute thanks to Romero. Brazilian midfielder Thiago Rodrigues carried the ball up the left side, whipping in a cross to Romero at the back post, who flicked the ball over to his left foot for a finish right under NYC's keeper.

NYCFC II pulled one back in the 82nd minute. Forward Seymour Reid dribbled through CLFC's box before reaching the penalty spot where a sent the ball to the top right corner of the goal.

In stoppage time, New York leveled the match at two apiece. The visitors threw the ball into the box from the sideline, narrowly missing Crown Legacy's clearance attempts and falling to the feet of Reid at the back post.

With things level at the end of regulation, the match went to a penalty shootout with an extra point up for grabs. Both teams traded successful attempts, however, Crown Legacy midfielder Erik Peña had his shot stopped when he went for the left post and NYC walked away with the extra point.

Crown Legacy FC returns to action on Wednesday, March 26 for a 7:00 p.m. ET showdown against Orlando City B at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Tickets are available HERE and the match will be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Post-Match Press Conference with Head Coach Gary Dicker and Forward Brian Romero: Click HERE.

Match Notes:

With his appearance in the Starting XI, Academy defender Wyatt Holt became the second youngest player in Crown Legacy FC history to appear in a match at 15 years, 9 months and 29 days old.

With his appearance in the Starting XI, Academy forward Magic Smalls made his professional debut.

Four additional players made their professional debuts with Crown Legacy FC (Daniel Moore, Mikah Thomas, Jack Sarkos, Yves Tcheuyap).

Baye Coulibaly and Jamie Smith made their debuts with Crown Legacy FC.

Rocket Ritarita and Brian Romero each scored their first career goals.

Thiago Rodrigues and Aron John each registered their first assists of the season. It was Rodrigues' first career assist.

Thiago Rodrigues and Jack Sarkos made their return to the lineup after missing the 2024 campaign due to injury.

Aron John led all players in successful passing percentage (min. 10 attempts) with 97.3%. Scoring Summary:

CLFC - Rocket Ritarita (Aron John) 64'

CLFC - Brian Romero (Thiago Rodrigues) 74'

NYC - Seymour Reid (Unassisted) 82'

NYC - Seymour Reid (Evan Lim) 90'+6'

Disciplinary Summary:

CLFC - Mikah Thomas (Caution 45')

NYC - Christopher Tian-Long Tiao (Caution 56')

NYC - Piero Elias (Caution 90'+5')

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Mikah Thomas, Jack Neeley (C), Wyatt Holt, Yves Tcheuyap; Aron John (Jamie Smith - 80'), Rocket Ritarita (Isaias Elizalde - 66'), Baye Coulibaly (Erik Peña - 71'); Magic Smalls (Daniel Moore - 80'), Jack Sarkos (Thiago Rodrigues - 71'), Brian Romero

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Luke Munson; Adrian Mendoza; Barzee Blama

New York City FC II Starting XI:

Alex Rando (GK); Christopher Tian-Long Tiao, Max Murray, Prince Amponsah, Jonathan Lopez (C); Piero Elias, Peter Molinari, Colin McCamy (Evan Lim - 65'), Julien Lacher (Luka Sunjic - 79'); Zadine Yañez, Seymour Reid

Unused Subs: Dylan McDermott (GK), Brennan Klein (GK); Pierce Infuso, Gianluca Rizzo; Uriel Zeitz

