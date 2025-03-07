Inter Miami CF II Unveils Initial 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Roster
March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II unveiled today its initial 30-man roster ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, which kicks off on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. The team is now entering its sixth competitive season and fourth season in MLS NEXT Pro. Newly appointed Head Coach Cristian Ledesma will have a mixture of Academy and professional MLS NEXT Pro-contracted players at his disposal.
A total of 14 players return from last year's roster that secured the club's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro playoff appearance. The returning group includes defenders César Abadía-Reda, Samuel Basabe, Giovanni Ferraina, and Alejo Ristano; midfielders Alejandro Flores, Jack Pymm, Ricardo Montenegro, Derrek Martínez, and Santiago Ledesma; and forwards Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Yuval Cohen, Mateo Saja, Bryan Destin, and Daniel Pinter.
Four Inter Miami CF Academy products including César Abadía-Reda, Nicolas Almeida, Alejandro Flores, and Daniel Pinter have signed their first professional contracts ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season.
Additional, the team will feature 9 players on amateur contracts from the Inter Miami CF Academy to start the year, including Matias Marin, Ivan Schmid, Yuval Cohen, Samuel Basabe, Derrek Martinez, Jack Pymm, Mateo Saja, Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, and Cristian Ortiz.
Notably, the roster will also include midfielder Bailey Sparks, Inter Miami's second round pick (52nd overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. He was selected by the Club in December following a standout collegiate career at Southern Methodist University.
Of the 30-player roster, 26 players have advanced through the Inter Miami CF pro player pathway, starting in the Inter Miami CF Academy and earning a coveted role on Inter Miami CF II for the start of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season.
Inter Miami CF II Roster
Goalkeepers
61 - Matias Marin
91 - Ivan Schmid
93 - Marco Simion
Forwards
47 - Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida
52 - Diego Rey
54 - Lovend's Delinois
56 - Daniel Pinter
58 - Angel Patiño
71 - Sergio Perello
77 - Bryan Destin
80 - Mateo Saja
90 - Yuval Cohen
Midfielders
45 - Derrek Martinez
59 - Preston Plambeck
83 - Bailey Sparks
92 - Cristian Ortiz
74 - Diego Lagos
79 - Alejandro Flores
75 - Jack Pymm
69 - Ricardo Montenegro
78 - Santiago Ledesma
Defenders
76 - Cesar Abadia-Reda
51 - Samuel Basabe
94 - Giovanni Ferraina
68 - Victor Fung
70 - Daniel Sumalla
73 - Kendry Villafuerte
46 - Nicolas Almeida
53 - Alejo Ristano
72 - Theo Vorenkamp
*Does not include First Team players who are eligible to be loaned to the MLS NEXT Pro squad
