Inter Miami CF II Unveils Initial 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Roster

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II unveiled today its initial 30-man roster ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, which kicks off on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. The team is now entering its sixth competitive season and fourth season in MLS NEXT Pro. Newly appointed Head Coach Cristian Ledesma will have a mixture of Academy and professional MLS NEXT Pro-contracted players at his disposal.

A total of 14 players return from last year's roster that secured the club's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro playoff appearance. The returning group includes defenders César Abadía-Reda, Samuel Basabe, Giovanni Ferraina, and Alejo Ristano; midfielders Alejandro Flores, Jack Pymm, Ricardo Montenegro, Derrek Martínez, and Santiago Ledesma; and forwards Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Yuval Cohen, Mateo Saja, Bryan Destin, and Daniel Pinter.

Four Inter Miami CF Academy products including César Abadía-Reda, Nicolas Almeida, Alejandro Flores, and Daniel Pinter have signed their first professional contracts ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season.

Additional, the team will feature 9 players on amateur contracts from the Inter Miami CF Academy to start the year, including Matias Marin, Ivan Schmid, Yuval Cohen, Samuel Basabe, Derrek Martinez, Jack Pymm, Mateo Saja, Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, and Cristian Ortiz.

Notably, the roster will also include midfielder Bailey Sparks, Inter Miami's second round pick (52nd overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. He was selected by the Club in December following a standout collegiate career at Southern Methodist University.

Of the 30-player roster, 26 players have advanced through the Inter Miami CF pro player pathway, starting in the Inter Miami CF Academy and earning a coveted role on Inter Miami CF II for the start of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season.

Inter Miami CF II Roster

Goalkeepers

61 - Matias Marin

91 - Ivan Schmid

93 - Marco Simion

Forwards

47 - Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida

52 - Diego Rey

54 - Lovend's Delinois

56 - Daniel Pinter

58 - Angel Patiño

71 - Sergio Perello

77 - Bryan Destin

80 - Mateo Saja

90 - Yuval Cohen

Midfielders

45 - Derrek Martinez

59 - Preston Plambeck

83 - Bailey Sparks

92 - Cristian Ortiz

74 - Diego Lagos

79 - Alejandro Flores

75 - Jack Pymm

69 - Ricardo Montenegro

78 - Santiago Ledesma

Defenders

76 - Cesar Abadia-Reda

51 - Samuel Basabe

94 - Giovanni Ferraina

68 - Victor Fung

70 - Daniel Sumalla

73 - Kendry Villafuerte

46 - Nicolas Almeida

53 - Alejo Ristano

72 - Theo Vorenkamp

