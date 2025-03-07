FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Defender Dilan Hurtado

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 have signed defender Dilan Hurtado to an MLS NEXT Pro contract, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hurtado, 18, most recently featured for CD Estudiantil, one of Colombia's most prestigious youth academy clubs. While playing with Estudiantil, Hurtado helped the side win the Colombian U15 and U17 National Club Championships.

Hurtado joins fellow Colombian defender Juan Machado as the second player to sign with the Orange and Blue from Estudiantil. Hurtado also appeared in FCC 2's final preseason match against Indy Eleven on March 2, playing 28 minutes in the contest.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 sign Dilan Hurtado to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 7, 2025.

DILAN HURTADO

Position: Defender

Hometown: Medellín, Colombia

Birthdate: January 29, 2007 (18)

Previous Club: CD Estudiantil

