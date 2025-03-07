FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Defender Dilan Hurtado
March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 have signed defender Dilan Hurtado to an MLS NEXT Pro contract, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Hurtado, 18, most recently featured for CD Estudiantil, one of Colombia's most prestigious youth academy clubs. While playing with Estudiantil, Hurtado helped the side win the Colombian U15 and U17 National Club Championships.
Hurtado joins fellow Colombian defender Juan Machado as the second player to sign with the Orange and Blue from Estudiantil. Hurtado also appeared in FCC 2's final preseason match against Indy Eleven on March 2, playing 28 minutes in the contest.
TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 sign Dilan Hurtado to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 7, 2025.
DILAN HURTADO
Position: Defender
Hometown: Medellín, Colombia
Birthdate: January 29, 2007 (18)
Previous Club: CD Estudiantil
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 7, 2025
- Sporting KC II Signs Six Academy Players to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contracts Ahead of Season Opener - Sporting Kansas City II
- Philadelphia Union II Extends Loan of Venezuelan Midfielder Giovanny Sequera - Philadelphia Union II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Defender Dilan Hurtado - FC Cincinnati 2
- New York City FC II Unveil Primary Kit for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season - New York City FC II
- Carolina Core FC Sign Forward Anthony Sumo Jr. - Carolina Core FC
- Inter Miami CF II Unveils Initial 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Roster - Inter Miami CF II
- Chicago Fire FC II Signs Midfielder Jhoiner Montiel - Chicago Fire FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati 2 Stories
- FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Defender Dilan Hurtado
- FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Ecuadorian Defender Yorkaeff Caicedo
- Amir Daley Undergoes Successful Clavicle Surgery
- FC Cincinnati 2 Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Ben Augee
- Three FC Cincinnati 2 Players Added to First-Team Roster Ahead of Match at FC Motagua