Colton Swan Records Brace, But Rapids 2 Fall to Austin FC II, 4-2, in 2025 Season Opener

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 (0-1-0, 0 pts.) fell in their season opening match against Austin FC II (1-0-0, 3 pts.) on Friday night. A two-minute brace from Colton Swan was not enough for Colorado as they fell on the road, 4-2.

The match started off quickly for Austin, with the home side notching their first goal of the season off the foot of Jimmy Farkarlun.

Austin doubled their lead in the 18th minute, this time from Ervin Torres who tapped home a cross.

Austin added two more before the halftime whistle, with Jorge Alastuey and Peter Grogan both finding the back of the net in the 25th and 32nd minutes, respectively.

Colorado would attempt to mount a comeback in the second half thanks to strong performances from their substitutes. After being subbed on in the 46th minute, Colton Swan quickly made an impact.

The Rapids academy forward started his impressive night with a goal in the 73rd minute off a feed from fellow academy player Noah Strellnauer. Just two minutes later, Swan found the back of the net yet again, this time off a feed from Sydney Wathuta in his club and pro debut. The two-minute brace was the first of his pro career for Swan in addition to being the fastest on Matchday 1 in MLS NEXT Pro history.

Despite the two quick goals, Rapids 2 fell on the road to Austin by a final score of 4-2 by the time the final whistle sounded.

Rapids 2 had their fair share of debuts in this match, both for the club and at the professional level. Club debuts on Friday included Malik Pinto, Matthew Senanou, James Cameron, Sam Bassett, Josh Copeland, Charlie Harper, Sydney Wathuta, and Jaden Chan-Tack. Making their professional debuts in the match were Senanou, Copeland, Harper, Wathuta, and Chan-Tack.

Scoring Summary:

ATX -- Jimmy Farkarlun (Jorge Alastuey) 3'

ATX - Ervin Torres (Jimmy Farkarlun) 18'

ATX -- Jorge Alastuey (Micah Burton) 25'

ATX - Peter Grogan (Jimmy Farkarlun) 32'

COL - Colton Swan (Noah Strellnauer) 73'

COL - Colton Swan (Sydney Wathuta) 75'

Notables:

Game Stats

F Colton Swan scored his first professional brace during tonight's match, recording the fastest brace in MLS NEXT Pro opening day history.

Swan's goals were the third and fourth of his career in MLS NEXT Pro.

M Noah Strellnauer added his first assist of the 2025 season, bringing his total for Rapids 2 across two seasons to five assists.

F Sydney Wathuta recorded his first assist as a professional on Swan's second goal in the 75th minute.

Rapids 2 Debuts

Eight Rapids 2 players made their club debuts, including; Malik Pinto, Matthew Senanou, James Cameron, Sam Bassett, Josh Copeland, Charlie Harper, Sydney Wathuta, Jaden Chan-Tack

Professional Debuts

Five Rapids 2 players made their professional debuts, including; Matthew Senanou, Josh Copeland, Charlie Harper, Sydney Wathuta, Jaden Chan-Tack

