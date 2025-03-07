Chicago Fire FC II Signs Midfielder Jhoiner Montiel

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that it has signed midfielder Jhoiner Montiel (pronounced: join-er mohn-tee-ELL) to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to continue the Fire tradition of identifying strong players from Colombia through our scout, Andi Werz," said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Gregg Broughton. "Jhoiner's decision to continue his development with Chicago Fire II is a testament to the Club's commitment to being a world-class organization at every level."

Montiel, 18, joins Chicago Fire II from Colombian second division side Internacional F.C. de Palmira, where he made his professional debut in a 3-0 victory against Atlético FC Cali on April 30, 2024.

"Jhoiner is a special talent who is at a very good age to take this next step in his career and continue his development within our professional environment," said Chicago Fire II General Manager Alex Boler. "As a left-footed central midfielder, he has some qualities that are hard to find in such a young player and we are excited to welcome him to Chicago."

Previously, the midfielder shined as part of the Belén La Nubia - Arco Zaragoza academy in Medellín, with whom he won the Baby Fútbol national youth tournament in 2020. Montiel's seven goals earned him the tournament's golden boot award and helped his side earn its fourth such title since the competition's inception in 1985.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC II signs midfielder Jhoiner Montiel to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season.

Name: Jhoiner Montiel

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 145 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 29, 2007

Hometown: Cartagena, Colombia

Birthplace: Cartagena, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia

Former club: Internacional F.C. de Palmira (Colombia)

