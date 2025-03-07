Philadelphia Union II Extends Loan of Venezuelan Midfielder Giovanny Sequera
March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have extended midfielder Giovanny Sequera's loan from Metropolitanos FC through the end of the 2025 season. Sequera will officially join Union II's active roster upon receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
"Giovanny has worked hard to adjust to our style of play, and his dedication has made him an important part of our squad," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter. "We're excited to see how he continues to develop this season and look forward to watching him take the next step in his career."
Union II initially acquired Sequera on loan from Metropolitanos FC on March 11, 2024. The Venezuelan international has made 16 appearances in 2024, recording two assists in 650 minutes. He also featured in two MLS NEXT Pro playoff matches, including the MLS NEXT Pro Cup. Sequera made his MLS NEXT Pro debut on March 17, 2024, against Toronto FC II, coming on as a substitute.
Internationally, Sequera has made appearances for Venezuela's U17 and U20 squads and was recently called up to the senior national team in September 2024 ahead of World Cup Qualifiers.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II extends the loan of midfielder Giovanny Sequera from Metropolitanos FC through the end of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on March 7, 2025.
Name: Giovanny Sequera
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 136 lbs
Born: February 14, 2006
Birthplace: Montalban, Carabobo, Venezuela
Hometown: Montalban, Carabobo, Venezuela
Citizenship: Venezuela
Acquired: Philadelphia Union II extends loan of midfielder Giovanny Sequera on March 7, 2025.
