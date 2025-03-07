Philadelphia Union II Sign Defender Ramzi Qawasmy

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed defender Ramzi Qawasmy to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. The 25-year-old former Union Academy defender will be added to the Union II's active roster immediately.

"Ramzi is a strong, composed defender who brings experience and leadership to our back line," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach, Ryan Richter. "His ability to read the game, organize the defense, and contribute in possession makes him a valuable addition, and we're excited to have him back in our system."

Qawasmy joins Union II from MLS NEXT Pro side Atlanta United 2, where he made 18 regular-season appearances (13 starts) in 2024. Prior to joining Atlanta, Qawasmy played for USL Championship side Louisville City FC in 2023, USL League Two club West Chester United in 2022, and USL League Two club Reading United in 2021.

Qawasmy started his youth career with FC Delco before joining the Union Academy in the summer of 2017. He later committed to playing college soccer for Providence College from 2018 to 2022, making 88 appearances (88 starts) and scoring seven goals as a defender.

In addition to signing with Union II, Qawasmy will also take on a coaching role with The SWAG, a philanthropically funded, no-cost soccer training initiative for young athletes aged 4 through 9. Initially launched as a pilot in 2018, the SWAG aims to identify, support, and invest in talent from Philadelphia's most under-resourced communities. The program offers early exposure to soccer with high-quality training from top coaches and professionals such as Qawasmy, who also help identify players with the potential to advance to the Union Junior Academy.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign defender Ramzi Qawasmy to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 7, 2025.

Name: Ramzi Qawasmy

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 185 lbs

Born: November 30, 1999

Birthplace: Lansdale, PA

Hometown: Lansdale, PA

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign defender Ramzi Qawasmy on March 7, 2025.

