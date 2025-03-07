Huntsville City Football Club to Kick off 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season at Chicago Fire II

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will kick off its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, March 9 when it takes on Chicago Fire II at 3 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, streaming on MLSNEXTPro.com.

2025 will mark the first full season head coach Chris O'Neal leads the Boys in Blue. O'Neal was appointed head coach on Aug. 5, 2024, and won five of his nine games in charge last season, including three wins in five road matches.

Fans will see four familiar faces represent the Boys in Blue this season: defenders Kessy Coulibaly and Jordan Knight, and midfielders Patrick Amarh and Ethan O'Brien. Additionally, the club has signed 16 new players with experience from around the world, including in France, Italy, Panama, and Spain. Also among the new signings are two 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup winners and a 2024 NCAA College Cup champion.

Huntsville City FC has only visited SeatGeek Stadium once in its history, earning a 1-1 draw and 4-1 shootout win over Fire II on May 12, 2023. Midfielder Isaiah Johnston scored from the penalty spot both in regulation and to seal the extra point in the shootout.

Midfielder Christian Koffi will begin his career with the Boys in Blue at his old stadium. Prior to joining Huntsville City FC, Koffi spent one season with Chicago Fire II, where he made 29 appearances and 22 starts in all competitions, recording five assists and scoring two goals.

Fans who cannot make it to Illinois for Sunday's match can see the game at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing (2600 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805). Attendees will be able to enjoy $5 Yellowhammer Gold pints and $8 special blue shots.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.