New England Revolution II Sign Forward Damorney Hutchinson

March 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed striker Damorney Hutchinson to a one-year professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, with an additional one-year club option for 2026, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Hutchinson, 24, arrives in New England following a brief spell with Racing United FC of the Jamaica Premier League, where he scored one goal across four appearances in the 2024-25 campaign. Last year, Hutchinson also served a short-term stint with USL League Two side Toledo Villa FC, where he recorded the club's first-ever hat trick against the Dayton Dutch Lions FC on June 8, 2024.

Born in Saint Thomas, Jamaica, Hutchinson played two seasons of collegiate soccer at Presbyterian College in 2023 and 2024. With the Blue Hose, Hutchinson tallied 18 goals and three assists across 24 appearances, all starts. In his senior season, the striker became the first-ever Blue Hose player to earn the Big South Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Year honors. In 2023, Hutchinson was recognized as the Big South Newcomer of the Year and was named to the First Team All-Big South.

Hutchinson began his collegiate career at Northern Oklahoma College in 2020. As a freshman, Hutchinson tallied 10 goals, including four game-winners, and added one assist in 10 appearances. As a sophomore in 2021, Hutchinson was named a Junior College All-American after leading the nation with 30 goals and registering five assists over 19 appearances.

DAMORNEY HUTCHINSON

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: Aug. 23, 2000 (Saint Thomas, Jamaica)

Hometown: White Hall, Jamaica

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180

College: Presbyterian College (2023-2024), Gardner-Webb University (2022), Northern Oklahoma College (2020-2022)

Nationality: Jamaica

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II on March 7, 2025.

