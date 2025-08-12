Sporting KC II Head Coach Istvan Urbanyi No Longer with the Club

August 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that head coach Istvan Urbanyi is no longer with the club.

Ike Opara has been appointed as Sporting KC II's interim head coach, effective immediately. Opara will continue to work alongside SKC II goalkeeper coach Darrin MacLeod as the team embarks on the remainder of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Urbanyi was named SKC II's head coach in January, leading the team for the first 20 matches of the 2025 campaign. He previously served as a Sporting KC Academy coach from 2014-2016 and a Talent Identification Director for the club from 2018-2020.

Sporting's final eight-game stretch of the season will begin Sunday when the team hosts Houston Dynamo 2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field inside Swope Soccer Village. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT with $10 tickets available at SeatGeek and a live stream on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.







