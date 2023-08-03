'Caps Win Fifth Straight

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a strong pitching performance as the offense delivered clutch hits late to rally past the Lake County Captains, setting a new season-long, five-game winning streak 6-3 in front of 6,903 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps pitchers have allowed just five hits in the last two games, as they held the Captains to an 0-for-3 mark with runners in scoring position. The Whitecaps finished 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position - including a four-run sixth inning - as shortstop Gage Workman finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the victory. Captains hitters are hitting 11-for-90 with a combined batting average of .122 through the first three games of this series.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Garrett Burhenn impressed in his first start since July 13th, tossing three scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts before Lake County plated two runs in the top of the sixth inning - featuring a pair of solo home runs from Zac Fascia and Kahlil Watson - taking the 2-0 lead. The Whitecaps responded with four runs in the bottom half - highlighted by a two-run single from Gage Workman - forging the 'Caps in front 4-2. The Captains cut into the lead in the seventh as Captains first baseman Will Bartlett added an RBI, trimming the 'Caps lead to 4-3. West Michigan benefited from a pair of miscues by Captains pitching in the bottom half, as two runs scored on a couple of wild pitches, extending the 'Caps lead to 6-3. The Captains failed to rally in the ninth, as West Michigan closer Dario Gardea retired the side to secure the save and the 6-3 victory.

The Whitecaps record improves to 49-49 overall and 17-16 in the second half, while the Captains fall to 46-52 and 15-18 in the second half. Whitecaps reliever Williander Moreno (4-3) secures his fourth win, allowing two runs through three innings with a strikeout as Gardea secures his fifth save. Captains reliever Trenton Denholm (2-3) suffers his third loss, allowing four runs through 1.2 innings. The Whitecaps now have their longest win streak of the season with five-straight victories. The Whitecaps still sit 2.5 games back of first place in the Midwest League East Division. Workman is hitting .320 since being assigned to West Michigan - including a pair of doubles, two home runs, and nine runs batted in.

The Whitecaps look to extend their winning streak to six games against the Lake County Captains from LMCU Ballpark to Friday at 6:35 pm in Major League Baseball's Minor League Game of the Day. Jackson Jobe, a Detroit Tigers Top-5 Prospect takes the mound against Ethan Hankins for Lake County. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

