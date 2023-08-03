Cubs Clobber 'Rattlers 13-4 to Continue Playoff Chase

South Bend, IN - In what was arguably the team's most complete game of 2023, the South Bend Cubs obliterated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday evening by a final of 13-4 to take the lead in this week-long series at Four Winds Field. With the win, South Bend inches closer to a playoff position in the West Division, and are only three games back of it.

Both the Peoria Chiefs and Beloit Sky Carp won on Thursday, so South Bend did not necessarily make any ground on them. However, Wisconsin held the playoff spot in the West at the start of this week. They're now on the outside looking in.

That's why this series matters so much. Much like the Peoria road series last week, if the Cubs can win four games at Four Winds Field in this stretch, they are not only in the conversation of the playoffs, they're fully in contention.

The two clubs split the first two games of the series this week, but South Bend was more than ready to play on Thursday. Facing Wisconsin right-hander Alexander Cornielle, South Bend went right to work and attacked his stuff early.

After Brandon Birdsell worked a clean 1st inning for the Cubs, South Bend received a first-pitch double from Ezequiel Pagan, a Josh Rivera walk, two more singles from James Triantos and Moises Ballesteros, and then a long gone home run to right-center hit by Felix Stevens. Ballesteros drove in two on his single, and Stevens' homer was a three-run shot.

The inning continued with the Cubs loading the bases not just one more time, but twice. Ultimately, they would plate six runs in the 1st, with the last coming on a wild pitch. Cornielle lasted just one-third of an inning, and Wisconsin had to go to their bullpen early.

The six runs held as enough to win the game. But the Cubs got an amazing pitching performance from Birdsell. Coming off one of his best starts of the year last time, Birdsell worked five shutout innings in a winning effort. With just two hits allowed, no walks and five strikeouts, he earned his third victory of the season.

Out of the bullpen, Angel Gonzalez worked two strong scoreless innings of relief with no walks and three strikeouts. His has 4.2 innings have all been in shutout fashion.

Plus, the Cubs just kept hitting. In the 5th, Pagan punched a single up the middle to score two more. Then, the Cubs added three in the 7th, and two in the 8th to leading in a 13-0 commanding way. Ballesteros had three total RBI, Stevens had four, and every Cub that appeared in the game had a base hit, including late game pinch hitter Liam Spence, who doubled off the wall in left.

Chicago Cubs 2023 third-round pick Josh Rivera was on base four times, with three walks and one single.

In the 9th, Wisconsin put together a small rally, scoring four runs, but the Cubs still comfortably closed out the 13-4 win and now lead the series two games to one.

South Bend will look for a strong lead in the series on Friday night with first pitch at Four Winds Field at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Michael Arias is the expected starter for the Cubs.

