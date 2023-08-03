Chiefs Walk-off Quad Cities in Improbable Fashion

August 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL- The Chiefs found life in the ninth inning to score six runs and come from behind to defeat Quad Cities 6-5 Wednesday at Dozer Park

Down 5-0 in the ninth, Jeremy Rivas and Luis Rodriugez set the tone for a rally with back-to-back singles off Wander Arias. The River Bandits reliever then hit Brody Moore to load the bases. Alex Iadisernis then walked on four pitches which brought in a run. Two pitches later, Darlin Moquete rolled into a fielder's choice which made it a 5-2 game. After R.J. Yeager got hit by a pitch to reload the bases, Ben Wereski entered to face Osvaldo Tovalin.

Tovalin and Wereski dueled in the 13-pitch battle. Tovalin won it by slamming a single to right to bring home two and make it a one run ballgame. Chris Rotondo followed with a double to score Tovalin and tie the game at five. After Jimmy Crooks was intentionally walked, Jeremy Rivas grounded a ball to third. Cayden Wallace stopped it on a dive but his throw home was low, allowing pinch runner Nathan Church to score to end the game.

The win was Peoria's largest comeback win of the year and seventh walk-off win of the season.

Quad Cities had control of the game for the first eight innings of play. The River Bandits scored three runs in the second inning against Chiefs starter Zane Mills. A pair of singles put runners on the corners for Shervyn Newton, who tripled home both runners to make it 2-0. Newton scored on a Herard Gonzalez SAC fly making it 3-0.

Mills showcased strikeout stuff over his five innings of work. The right-hander struck out a season-high seven batters which also tied a career high.

Peoria struggled against Mills' counterpart Tyson Guerrero. The left-hander was sharp, holding the Chiefs scoreless through 6 â  innings, allowing six hits with six strikeouts.

Quad Cities added two more in the eighth against Dionys Rodriguez. Three walks loaded the bases for Javier Vaz, who singled in two runs to make it 5-0.

Rodriguez ended up earning the win while Wereski took the loss. Peoria out hit Quad Cities 11-10. Tovalin, Rotondo, and Rivas each had two hits.

The Chiefs are now 45-48 and 17-15 in the second half. The River Bandits dropped to 44-54 and 12-20 in the latter half. Peoria has now won four in a row and leads the season series with Quad Cities seven to one.

Game three of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.