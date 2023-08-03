Hoosier State Tenderloins Game Information: August 3 vs. Great Lakes Loons (LA Dodgers Affiliate)

Hoosier State Tenderloins (18-14, 50-48) vs. Great Lakes Loons (16-16, 61-36)

Thursday, Aug. 3 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 33 of 66, 99 of 132

RHP Edwuin Bencomo vs. LHP Maddux Bruns (No. 13 Dodgers prospect)

TV: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: 3 TinCaps pitchers made their pro debuts (Tyler Morgan, Joan Gonzalez, and Eric Yost), but Great Lakes broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh and went on to win, 5-2.

TENDERLOINS: Tonight-Sunday is the debut of the team's Hoosier State Tenderloins alternate identity, a tribute to the state's unofficial favorite sandwich. For these games, not only is the team wearing special jerseys and hats, but the center-field concourse is featuring festival fun, like a dunk tank, axe-throwing, a hammer strike, face-painters, stilt-walkers, and more. Tenderloins are on the menu and for every one sold, Indiana Pork is donating a meal of ground pork to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,135 fans per game so far this year across 48 openings, including 10 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Two weeks ago, Parkview Field welcomed 40,438 fans through the gates during a 6-game set, the most-attended homestand this decade. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

IN THE PLAYOFF HUNT: At 18-14, the TinCaps trail Dayton (CIN) by a game in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings. The regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 40-26 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +38 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 53-45 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 98. They're on pace to hit 132 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 140 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (51) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the lowest ERA in the MWL (3.19). Their relievers have the highest bullpen ERA (4.99)... Great Lakes has the lowest team ERA (3.53).

JAKOB MARSEE: Ranks 1st in MWL in runs (74) and walks (75; 18% BB%), 3rd in SB (34) and 5th in OBP (.393)... 2nd best BB/K (1.04) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in HR (16), RBIs (69) and TB (164)... ranks 3rd in R (60), H (94) and OPS (.850), 4th in BB (62; 15% BB%) and SLG (.473), 5th in wRC+ (139), 6thin BB/K (0.8) and 8th in OBP (.377)... On pace to hit 22 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio. (The schedule was 140-games long through 2019.) Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

EVERYDAY GUYS: Marsee and Martorella lead High-A in games played (97).

GRAHAM PAULEY: Since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore and debuting on June 29, in 29 G, leads the MWL in HR (10) - 3 more than anyone else - as well as SLG (.575), R (21), and TB (61)... Ranks 2nd in RBIs (25) and 9th in OPS (.919).

STREAKS: Kervín Pichardo is on a 7-game hitting streak since last Tuesday (.417 AVG, .920 OPS) and a 12-game on-base streak... Nathan Martorella is on an 18-game on-base streak since July 9 (tied for longest of the year by a TinCap with Marsee, April 29-May 19)... Marsee is on an 8-game on-base streak... Colton Bender has walked in 5 consecutive games... On Wednesday, Nerwilian Cedeño had a 7-game hitting streak since end as did Graham Pauley's 14-game on-base streak.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 216 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 57 so far this year (the record in a single season is 58 in 2021). The list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17)... The following alumni were traded this week: Austin Hedges (PIT -> TEX); Luis Urías (MIL -> BOS); Ryan Weathers (SD -> MIA); Jackson Wolf (SD -> PIT); Luis Patiño (TB -> CHW); Jace Peterson (OAK -> ARI).

