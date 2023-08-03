Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 8-13

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The six-game series at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Dayton Dragons from August 8 through August 13 isn't just about two teams from different Midwest League divisions battling to make the playoffs. It's also about Brock Wilken, the #1 pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2023 Draft, making his home debut with the Rattlers, the annual Yooper Night, an appearance by former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Corey Hart, and Fang's Birthday.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: Bang for Your Buck Night courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance means Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Plus, fans who are 21 or older may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 at 6:40pm; Racing Night with Timber Rattlers Racing Flag Giveaway presented by TDS; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka: Start! Your! Engines! It's Racing Night to celebrate the sport that taught us "If you're not first, you're last!" Don't be late to the starting line because if you aren't one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game, you won't receive a Timber Rattlers-themed racing flag. This is also a Bark in the Park Game presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations will be admitted free to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the left field berm or section 115 with a paid admission by their pet parents.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10 at 6:40pm; Video Game Night with Baseball Hat Giveaway presented by 4imprint; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Everyone loves a great video game and the 4imprint invites you to be one of the first 1,000 fans to the game to receive a special Timber Rattlers baseball hat that matches the theme of the evening. There will be an arcade feeling around the ballpark, and you won't need any quarters or tokens to enjoy the experience. Craft Brews & Brats Night is presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score, too. Sixteen-ounce craft beers from local brewing companies are available to fans who are 21 and older for $3. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 on this night.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11 at 6:40pm; Fang's Birthday with Pregame Mascot Kickball Game presented by Dairy Queen; Cans for Cupcakes Food Drive for St. Joe's Food Pantry; Old Fashioned Friday presented by 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: We're having a party and you're invited! Fang's Birthday will be celebrated this evening starting with the Dairy Queen Mascot Kickball Game on the field starting at 5:30pm. Fang, Whiffer, Gnaf, Buddercup, and all their mascot friends from the area get together for some fun on the diamond. Bring a non-perishable food item to the game as a donation to St. Joe's Food Pantry to receive a Birthday Cupcake. Old Fashioned Friday from 101.1 WIXX means select canned cocktails are available for half price. There are postgame fireworks for everyone and post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12 at 6:40pm; Yooper Night with Special Ticket Package; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer; Scout Sleepover: All things Upper Peninsula are on the table as the Timber Rattlers celebrate Yooper Night! There is a special ticket package that includes a Yooper-themed hoodie and a game ticket for $39 when you use coupon code "Yooper" at this link. Players and coaches will wear Yooper-themed caps and jerseys for this game, too. Jerseys will be available in online auctions at this link. Both auctions start at 10:00am on Tuesday, August 8. The auction with one half of the jerseys will end at 6:30pm CDT on Sunday, August 13. The auction with the other half of the jerseys will end at 7:00pm CDT on August 13. It's a Family Night with 101.1 WIXX. Stay after the game and enjoy the postgame fireworks display. Then, kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer. Area Boy Scout Troops may purchase tickets for this game at this link for a special rate. Scouts are also invited to camp on the outfield grass overnight for a sleepover.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13 at 1:10pm; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan with Corey Hart Appearance; Brandon Woodruff Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Heartland Label Printers; Strike Out Cancer Day; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Bug Tussel; Postgame Autographs: We heard you liked Brewer Sunday presented by 107.5, The Fan, so we put a lot of Brewers into this Brewer Sunday. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a bobblehead of Brandon Woodruff that commemorates his rehab start in 2022. Then, two-time National League All-Star Corey Hart will be at the stadium to meet with fans and throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Wisconsin players and coaches put on their Brewers Sunday jerseys and hats for the game. Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Bug Tussel. Players will be available for an autograph session with the fans after the game.

