Milwaukee Brewers Assign Brock Wilken to Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Brock Wilken, the first-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2023 MLB Draft, has been assigned to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The slugger was selected eighteenth overall in the July draft after a record-breaking career at Wake Forest University.

Wilken hit 31 homers to set a school record and drove in 82 runs with a .345 average and an OPS of 1.313 in 66 games during his final season with the Demon Deacons. He hit 71 home runs during his three-year career at Wake Forest to set a school record and tie an ACC record.

"There were a lot of guys potentially in play there [at #18], but when we landed on Brock, we were really excited to get probably the best power in the Draft," Brewers scouting director Tod Johnson said after the selection. "I'm going to say it's the best power in the Draft."

Milwaukee signed Wilken on July 17 for a bonus of $3.15 million and assigned him to their affiliate in the Arizona Complex League. In his first seven games in the ACL, Wilken was 7-for-21 with a triple, a homer, and six RBI. He is scheduled to make his Timber Rattlers debut against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

Wilken's home debut is scheduled for when Wisconsin returns home to face the Dayton Dragons in a six-game series from Tuesday, August 8 through Sunday, August 13.

Wilken's home debut is scheduled for when Wisconsin returns home to face the Dayton Dragons in a six-game series from Tuesday, August 8 through Sunday, August 13.

