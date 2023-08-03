Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 Start)

August 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, August 3, 2023lGame # 33 (99)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Beloit Sky Carp (15-17, 42-55) at Dayton Dragons (19-13, 52-46)

RH Ike Buxton (1-0, 6.35) vs. TBA

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 4, Beloit 1. The Dragons scored all four runs in the fifth inning, keyed by a two-run double by Austin Callahan. Dragons pitchers Chris McElvain (W), Brooks Crawford, and Owen Holt (Sv) combined to allow just six hits and two walks.

Current Series (August 1-6 vs. Beloit): Dayton is 2-0 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .242 batting average; 4.5 runs/game; 1 home run; 2 stolen bases; 2.50 ERA; 0 errors.

Last Series (July 25-30 at Great Lakes): Dayton went 5-1 in the series. This marked the second time in 2023 that Dayton won at least five games in a six-game series (they won five of six at South Bend May 23-28). The have not lost more than four games in a six-game series in 2023.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .221 batting average; 5.3 runs/game; 9 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 3.40 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in first place in the East Division, one game ahead of Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons last won a first half playoff berth in 2017 but have not reached the playoffs based on second half performance since 2011. The Dragons have been in first place in the month of August in one other season since 2011. They were alone in first place in 2021 as late as August 14 and held a share of first as late as August 20 that year. (Note that in 2021, playoff spots were not based on divisions, but overall record league-wide. The Dragons were tied with Cedar Rapids for the final playoff spot in 2021 as late as August 14).

The Dragons have won four straight games and 10 of their last 11. Over those last 11 games, Dragons pitchers rank second in the league in team ERA (2.94) and have allowed the fewest hits (57-25 less than any other team). Over those 11 games, Dragons hitters lead the league in home runs (14) and are tied for first in stolen bases (14) while ranking third in runs scored and ninth in batting average. The Dragons have committed only four errors in those 11 games leading to only one unearned run.

The Dragons are 52-46 through 98 games. Their best record after 100 games in recent years was 52-48 (in both 2017 and 2021). They last topped that mark in 2015 when they were 55-45.

The Dragons are six games over .500 for the half and full season for the first time in 2023.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last 17 games is hitting .339 with 11 walks and 10 stolen bases. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 51 games and is batting .301 with five home runs, 18 stolen bases, and an .865 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .249.

Cade Hunter has appeared in 13 games since joining the Dragons from Daytona, batting .302 with two home runs and 8 RBI (.857 OPS).

Jack Rogers has hit safely in five straight games, collecting two home runs, two triples, and a double, batting .375 with 7 RBI.

Austin Callahan in the second half (31 games since June 23) is batting .306 with 13 doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 21 RBI (.850 OPS) to raise his average from .238 to .261. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Braxton Roxby over his last 21 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.72 ERA, 4 saves, 31.1 IP, 17 H, 12 BB, 34 SO, .156 opponent's average.

Owen Holt over his last 16 G (since May 28): 4-2, 1.84 ERA, 1 Sv, 29.1 IP, 19 H, 10 BB, 39 SO, .181 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 7 G: 14.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 22 SO.

Brooks Crawford over his last 4 G: 9.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 4 (7:10 pm): Beloit LH Cade Gibson (1-6, 6.12) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-1, 2.97) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, August 5 (7:10 pm): Beloit RH Karson Milbrandt (0-2, 6.00) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.83) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 6 (1:05 pm): Beloit RH Alex Williams (2-4, 4.62) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 4.95)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.