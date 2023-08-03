Shuffield and Garry Jr. Transferred from Cedar Rapids to Wichita, McCusker Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers
August 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids INF Dalton Shuffield and OF Willie Joe Garry Jr. have been transferred from Cedar Rapids to double-A Wichita. As a corresponding move, OF Carson McCusker, has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. McCusker will wear jersey number #47. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with two on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series against Lansing tonight at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 6:35.
