WNBA Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark Pulls An Uno Reverse at Media Day

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Caitlin Clark flips the script and takes photos of the media

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 22, 2026


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