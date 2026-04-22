Caitlin Clark Is READY for YEAR 3

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







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Caitlin Clark is HYPED to be back with the @IndianaFever







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 22, 2026

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