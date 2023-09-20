Briceño Homers in Third Straight Game as Chasers Win Fourth in a Row

COLUMBUS, OHIO - For the second straight day, home runs were king as four homers combined to drive in five of six total runs and the Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Columbus Clippers, 4-2, to claim a fourth straight victory.

In what felt like déjà vu from the night before, Columbus first baseman Kyle Manzardo connected for a solo shot in the bottom of the first for an early Clippers lead, his third home run in two games.

Omaha trailed into the third inning until Angelo Castellano singled and Samad Taylor brought him home on a two-run, opposite field home run that gave the Chasers a 2-1 lead.

Storm Chasers starter Max Castillo surrendered another solo shot in the bottom of the fourth that at the time tied the game, but held Columbus to just those two runs over five innings.

As soon as the Clippers had tied the game, Omaha took the lead back when José Briceño opened the top of the fifth with a solo home run, his third long ball in as many games, to put the Chasers ahead for good.

Castillo stranded the tying run on third base in the fifth inning and retired 10 of his final 12 batters, around the home run and a double.

Evan Sisk continued to keep the Chasers ahead and retired his first four batters before putting a pair in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh. Jonah Dipoto took over behind Sisk and put a runner on of his own to load the bases, but worked out of trouble.

Christian Chamberlain fired a scoreless eighth inning behind Dipoto and also stranded a runner of his own on third base.

Castellano doubled in the top of the ninth and came around to score on a single from Bubba Thompson to give Omaha a run of insurance.

Castellano reached in all four of his plate appearances Wednesday, extending a red-hot stretch over the last week of games, where he's reached base in 13 of his last 16 plate appearances.

Taylor Hearn took over in the ninth inning and cruised through a 1-2-3 inning to earn his second professional save and secure the win for Omaha, the Chasers' 12th in 14 meetings with Columbus this year.

Of the seven runners the Clippers left on base in the game, five of them were runners Omaha pitchers stranded in scoring position, all of which at the time represented either the tying or go-ahead run.

Omaha tries to win a fifth straight game and third consecutive in Columbus Thursday at 5:35 p.m. CT.

