Brilliant Start from Denyi Reyes Propels Syracuse to 14-3 Win Over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets received tremendous starting pitching and timely hitting on their way to a 14-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The season's final series is now tied up at a game apiece after the RailRiders took the series opener on Tuesday night.

Syracuse (59-83, 26-42) jumped out in front in the bottom of the first when Danny Mendick led off the frame with a solo homer to make it a 1-0 game. Since returning to the Syracuse Mets from the Majors on September 3rd, Mendick has put up excellent numbers, batting .438 in 12 games since that time with five doubles, two home runs, and 16 runs driven in.

In the top of the second, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (71-73, 37-33) answered right back and tied the game up at one. After the first two batters went down in order, Aaron Palensky doubled to extend the inning, and then Wilmer Difo brought Palensky home with a double of his own.

That tie game didn't even last a batter in the bottom of the second, as the leadoff hitter for the Mets, Michael Perez, launched a solo blast well beyond the right-field fence to put Syracuse back in front by a 2-1 count. It was the ninth homer of the season in 69 Triple-A games for Perez.

From there, the night was dominated by a brilliant start from Denyi Reyes. The right-handed pitcher for the Mets was excellent, allowing just one run on two hits in six sterling innings with only one walk and six strikeouts. Reyes attacked the zone all night, throwing 54 strikes among the 79 total pitches that he threw in the ballgame. Reyes finished with a defining flourish, as the final 15 batters he faced did not record a hit and the last ten batters he faced went down in order.

Buoyed by their brilliant starting pitcher, Syracuse put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it an 8-1 advantage. The Mets had a little bit of everything in the fateful frame, an inning that featured 11 total batters, five hits, a hit batter and an error. The frame was highlighted by an RBI double from Jaylen Palmer, a two-run single from Jose Peroza, and another two-run single from Jonathan Araúz. Araúz was making his return to the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night after being called up to the New York Mets at the beginning of August. Araúz finished the game 1-for-3 with two walks, a run scored, and three runs driven in.

The Mets added to the fun with six more runs in the eighth inning to take a 14-1 lead and thoroughly put the game out of reach. Four more hits, two more walks, a hit batter, and a sacrifice fly added up to the six final tallies scored by Syracuse in a night filled with scoring. Peroza added an RBI single in the eighth, Joe Suozzi had an RBI single, and Mendick finished his night strong with an RBI double. It was impossible to find fault with the offensive output for the Mets on Wednesday night. Syracuse ended up with 14 runs on 13 hits, including six extra-base hits. Every single member of the Mets starting lineup scored at least one run and had at least one hit.

While the hitters grabbed the headlines, the pitchers contributed plenty to the fun. After the brilliant start from Denyi Reyes, three bullpen arms (Sam Coonrod, Nolan Clenney, and Nate Lavender) sealed the deal after that. They combined to toss the final three innings in nearly scoreless fashion, allowing two runs runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the Mets bullpen, which had allowed seven earned runs in the ninth inning alone in Tuesday night's loss.

Syracuse is home at NBT Bank Stadium this entire week, playing its final six games of the 2023 season against the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The third game of the final homestand of the season is slated for a 6:35 start on Thursday evening. Right-hander Mike Vasil is scheduled to start for the Mets against right-hander Mitch Spence for the RailRiders.

