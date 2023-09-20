Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 20 at Indianapolis

September 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-38, 64-77) vs. Indianapolis Indians (34-35, 67-76)

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - 1:35 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Tommy Romero (5-6, 5.27) vs. RHP Aaron Shortridge (NR)

NOT HAVING A GOOD TIME: The Rochester Red Wings fell in their final series opener of the season last night, 19-1...CF DEREK HILL accounted for two of the Wings' three hits, going 2-for-3 with his 11th homer of the season...C BRADY LINDSLY picked up a hit in the contest, and is now hitting .294 (10-for-34) in September...RHP TYLER SCHOFF made his Triple-A debut on the mound, becoming the 79th player to play in a game for Rochester this season...the Wings look to get back on track tonight, sending RHP TOMMY ROMERO to the mound for his 10th start of the season against Indians RHP Aaron Shortridge, who is making his Triple-A debut.

HISTORICALLY FAST: The Wings have seven different players with at least 10 stolen bases this season, led by RICHIE MARTIN with 28...no Red Wing team has had more than six players with double digit stolen bases in a season since at least 1940...

146 stolen bases this season trails their 2022 total by seven (153), which is the second-most in Red Wings history behind the 1944 squad (180).

ANOTHA ONE: After CF DEREK HILL launched his 11th home run in the first inning yesterday, Rochester has now scored a run in 134 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 60 games ahead of second place (MEM, 74)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997...

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

KING OF THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL went 2-for-3 with a homer last night, his 11th of the season...he has now hit safely in 12 of 13 games played in September, hitting .294 (15-for-51) over that span...

The Texas native has not committed an error in 72 straight games, tied with Daniel Palka (2021) for most by a Wings position player since .

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Rochester pitching allowed 19 runs on 21 hits in the series opener in Indianapolis yesterday, the most runs they have allowed in a game on the road since at least 1985...Rochester is searching for their first series win at the Pirates top affiliate since 2005.

TYLER THE DEBUTER: RHP TYLER SCHOFF made his Triple-A debut last night against the Indianapolis Indians...he tossed 1.0 inning of work, giving up three earned runs...Schoff is the 79th player, and 41st pitcher to suit up for the Wings this season, two behind their 2022 total (81), which is a franchise record...

The Rome, NY native made debuts in High-A Wilmington on 4/8, and Double-A Harrisburg on 6/30.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.