Manzardo Homers Twice in Loss
September 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
The Columbus Clippers fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night, dropping the series opener, 7-3. Triston McKenzie (L, 0-1) got the start on the mound in a MLB rehab appearance for the Guardians. He went 3.2 innings, surrendering three hits and three earned runs, while striking out a pair and walking one batter. He's been on the Injured List since June 17th with a right elbow sprain.
Kyle Manzardo provided the only run support the Clippers pitching staff would receive, going 3-4, smacking his 14th and 15th home runs on the season at the Triple-A level.
The final series of the 2023 season continues Wednesday night, first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm, Huntington Park gates open at 5:30pm.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 20, 2023
- 9.20.23 Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (64-77, 30-38) vs. Indianapolis Indians (67-76, 34-35) - Indianapolis Indians
- Crochet Completes Rehab, Activated by White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- Manzardo Homers Twice in Loss - Columbus Clippers
- Suites-N-Treats Returns to First Horizon Park on October 18 - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 20 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- September 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.