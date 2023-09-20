Manzardo Homers Twice in Loss

September 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night, dropping the series opener, 7-3. Triston McKenzie (L, 0-1) got the start on the mound in a MLB rehab appearance for the Guardians. He went 3.2 innings, surrendering three hits and three earned runs, while striking out a pair and walking one batter. He's been on the Injured List since June 17th with a right elbow sprain.

Kyle Manzardo provided the only run support the Clippers pitching staff would receive, going 3-4, smacking his 14th and 15th home runs on the season at the Triple-A level.

The final series of the 2023 season continues Wednesday night, first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm, Huntington Park gates open at 5:30pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.