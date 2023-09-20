Crochet Completes Rehab, Activated by White Sox

(MEMPHIS, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves today ahead of the team's game two matchup at Memphis, TN against the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch today is set for 1:05 p.m. ET

LHP Garrett Crochet completed his MLB Rehab Assignment and was activated off Chicago's 15-day Injured List today. Crochet, a first-round pick of the White Sox (11th overall) in the June 2020 First-Year Player Draft, is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 10 games with the White Sox this year (10.0 IP). He tossed two scoreless innings and struck out five batters with the Knights on his most recent rehab stint (two games). Overall this season, Crochet made rehab appearances with Double-A Birmingham (six games) and the Charlotte Knights (six games). He missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022.

RHP Cristian Mena was placed on the Charlotte Knights Development List today. Mena (1-1, 5.95) earned his first career Triple-A win last night against the Memphis Redbirds. He allowed three runs over five innings for the win in Charlotte's 13-3 victory over the Redbirds. Mena, 20, is currently ranked as the number 10 prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by MLB Pipeline. Earlier this season, he posted a 7-6 record with a 4.66 ERA in 23 starts with the Barons this season over 114.0 innings pitched. A native of the Dominican Republic, Mena also compiled 136 strikeouts this season with the Barons.

RHP Chris Muller was activated off Charlotte's Development List today. Muller, 27, has appeared in eight games with the Knights this season and is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA over 7.1 innings pitched. He was signed by the White Sox as a minor-league free agent and assigned to Charlotte on August 6, 2023.

