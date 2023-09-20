IronPigs Pound Out 12 Runs on 13 Hits to Rout WooSox
September 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - With a constant offensive attack through the middle innings, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (80-64, 43-27) ran wild over the Worcester Red Sox (77-68, 38-32) for a 12-1 victory on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
After a scoreless first three innings, the IronPigs exploded in the fourth inning. Esteban Quiroz started the fun with an RBI single and Darick Hall made it 2-0 with a bases loaded walk. Matt Kroon provided the big blow of the inning with a bases clearing triple to push the lead to 5-0.
Three more runs come in for the IronPigs in the fourth. After loading the bases with one out, Kody Clemens drove in two with a base. A Weston Wilson single reloaded the bases before a Hall sacrifice fly made it 8-0.
Cal Stevenson drilled a two-run homer in the sixth, his eighth of the season, to extend the lead to 10-0. The IronPigs tacked on two more in the seventh on a Stevenson bases loaded walk and Jim Haley RBI infield single, making it 12-0.
Worcester got their lone run of the game on a Niko Kavadas RBI double in the eighth, as he drove in Narciso Crook who had doubled ahead of him, making it 12-1.
Orion Kerkering (1-0) earned the win in his IronPigs debut, firing a scoreless frame by working around two hits, striking out one. Michael Plassmeyer (S, 1) collected his first save of the season, posting five innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits and two walks, striking out six.
Brian Van Belle (5-4) took the loss for the WooSox, going 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on three hits and five walks, striking out four.
The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Thursday, September 21 with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m.
