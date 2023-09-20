Louisville Can't Keep up with Iowa, Fall 11-7
September 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (72-72) fell 11-7 to the Iowa Cubs (81-62) on Wednesday afternoon after the I-Cubs put together seven unanswered runs.
Matt Reynolds recorded a double and four RBI in the game, his 38th double of the year - moving into sole possession of fourth place in Bats single-season history.
Jose Barrero hit his 17th homer of the year while Henry Ramos notched his first triple of the year.
The I-Cubs jumped on the score board first, plating a run in the second and third innings followed by a pair in the fourth for a 4-0 lead.
Louisville scratched its first run of the game in the bottom half of the fourth thanks to a triple from Henry Ramos, who scored in the next at-bat on a sac-fly from Reynolds.
The Bats continued to add runs in the following frame, totaling five runs to take a 6-4 lead on six unanswered runs. Barrero's solo homer was followed by two singles from Miguel Hernandez and Jhonny Pereda. A sacrifice fly from Jacob Hurtubise scored Pereda while a walk from Alejo Lopez and intentional walk to Henry Ramos loaded the bases for Reynolds. The infielder cleared the base on a double to the right-center field wall.
Iowa wouldn't go down quietly, tying the game in the sixth inning on a two-run homer and tallied five more in the seventh for seven unanswered runs of its own for a 11-6 lead.
The Bats stopped the scoring run in the bottom half of the inning after Ramos recorded sacrifice hit to score Hurtubise following a double steal.
Louisville failed to record a hit beyond its fifth-inning surge to drop back-to-back games to the I-Cubs.
Thursday night's game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET with Christian Roa (1-4, 5.66) set to take the mound for the Bats.
