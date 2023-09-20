Louisville Can't Keep up with Iowa, Fall 11-7

September 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (72-72) fell 11-7 to the Iowa Cubs (81-62) on Wednesday afternoon after the I-Cubs put together seven unanswered runs.

Matt Reynolds recorded a double and four RBI in the game, his 38th double of the year - moving into sole possession of fourth place in Bats single-season history.

Jose Barrero hit his 17th homer of the year while Henry Ramos notched his first triple of the year.

The I-Cubs jumped on the score board first, plating a run in the second and third innings followed by a pair in the fourth for a 4-0 lead.

Louisville scratched its first run of the game in the bottom half of the fourth thanks to a triple from Henry Ramos, who scored in the next at-bat on a sac-fly from Reynolds.

The Bats continued to add runs in the following frame, totaling five runs to take a 6-4 lead on six unanswered runs. Barrero's solo homer was followed by two singles from Miguel Hernandez and Jhonny Pereda. A sacrifice fly from Jacob Hurtubise scored Pereda while a walk from Alejo Lopez and intentional walk to Henry Ramos loaded the bases for Reynolds. The infielder cleared the base on a double to the right-center field wall.

Iowa wouldn't go down quietly, tying the game in the sixth inning on a two-run homer and tallied five more in the seventh for seven unanswered runs of its own for a 11-6 lead.

The Bats stopped the scoring run in the bottom half of the inning after Ramos recorded sacrifice hit to score Hurtubise following a double steal.

Louisville failed to record a hit beyond its fifth-inning surge to drop back-to-back games to the I-Cubs.

Thursday night's game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET with Christian Roa (1-4, 5.66) set to take the mound for the Bats.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.