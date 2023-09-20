RailRiders Fall, 14-1, to Mets

Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 14-1 to the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night.

Syracuse's Danny Mendick homered on the third pitch of the home half of the first for an early lead.

The RailRiders tied it up in the second. Back-to-back doubles from Aaron Palensky and Wilmer Difo made it one apiece.

The Mets took it right back with another leadoff home run, this time from Michael Perez.

Syracuse posted six runs on five hits in the sixth inning to run away with the game. The team batted through the order and then some thanks to a pair of hit by pitches and a RailRIders error. They led 8-1.

The Mets added another six-run frame in the bottom of the eighth. They loaded the bases for Jose Peroza who recorded an RBI single. A walk and another base hit brought in two more. Mendick's two-run double and Jonathan Arauz's sacrifice fly gave them a 14-1 advantage.

SWB chipped away in the top of the ninth. Jake Lamb led off with a base knock and Difo followed with his second hit of the contest. A single from Nelson Medina sent in a run for his first Triple-A RBI of the season. Carlos Narvaez swatted one in as well for a 14-3 contest.

Zac Houston got the open allowing one run in the first frame. Aaron McGarity (L, 6-4) tossed two with one across as well. Jesus Liranzo had two scoreless innings. Clay Aguilar recorded two outs in the sixth, giving up six runs, three earned. Michael Gomez had a clean inning and a third. Ron Marinaccio recorded one out allowing six runs on four hits. Jesus Bastidas took the mound for the second time this season and got two clean outs.

Denyi Reyes (W, 2-3) pitched a quality start allowing one run in six innings. He struck out six. Nate Lavender allowed a pair of runs in the ninth.

The RailRiders and Mets continue their series tomorrow at NBT Bank Stadium. Righty Mitch Spence is slated to get the start for a 6:35 PM contest.

