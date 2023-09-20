Wednesday's Game Suspended in Memphis Due to Unplayable Field Conditions

(MEMPHIS, TN) -- Wednesday's 1:05 p.m. ET game between the Charlotte Knights and Memphis Redbirds from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN was suspended due to unplayable field conditions. The two teams completed the top of the first inning before the game was delayed and ultimately suspended.

The two teams will resume Wednesday's game at 7:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 21. The game will be played to completion (full nine innings). Thursday's regularly scheduled game is TBD.

Wednesday's game will be picked up on Thursday in the bottom of the first inning with the Knights ahead by a score of 1-0 thanks to a solo home run from right fielder Víctor Reyes. The home run was his team-leading 20th of the season. Reyes also leads the team this season with 83 RBI. The home run was his second in as many days.

The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on Thursday on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

