SWB Game Notes- September 20

September 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (71-72, 37-32) @ Syrcause Mets (58-83, 25-42)

Game 144 | Road Game 70 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syrcause, NY | Wednesday, September 20, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Zac Houston (3-1, 4.62) vs RHP Denyi Reyes (1-3, 6.09)

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 214 home runs on the season, breaking the franchise record of 212 set last season. Estevan Florial had 28 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Nine different players have reached double digits on the summer. SWB sits tied for fifth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category while Durham leads with 222.

KROOK WAS KRUSHING- Last night Matt Krook snapped a scoreless streak after tossing 13.2 consecutive clean innings dating back to June 22. He has been stellar out of the bullpen for the RailRiders this season after making the switch over from the starting rotation. His 1.39 earned run average is the lowest on the team in 32.1 innings of work which totals to just three earned runs allowed. The lefty has recorded 54 strikeouts to just 26 walks. The southpaw has also pitched in four Major League games this season with New York. .

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond with Nelson Medina taking his second in Triple-A last night. The team has combined for 170 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total and Brandon Lockridge has taken 23, both of which are no longer with the team. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

MEDINA MEETS TRIPLE-A- Nelson Medina received the call up from the Tampa Tarpons after they finished their season last Sunday. The RailRiders needed reinforcements so they added the 22-year-old outfielder. He has made seven straight starts in center field, but prior to last night was 0-19 up at the plate. Yesterday his first hit was a triple and he followed it up with a single for a multi-hit contest.

ZAC ATTACK- Zac Houston has totaled 43 K strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched in Triple-A. He has recorded both wins for the RailRiders this week. Houston has only issued a total of 13 walks in 19 appearances. He has recorded one start on the season for SWB.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate's Nelson Medina and Jesus Bastidas have theirs on September 14th. Aaron Palensky turns 25 on the 22nd. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had ten different first basemen this season, with Josh Breaux being the latest. Andres Chaparro and Jake Lamb lead the way with Billy McKinney taking most of the first half duties. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

