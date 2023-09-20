Redbirds and Knights Wednesday Matchup Postponed
September 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - Wednesday's matchup between the Memphis Redbirds and Charlotte Knights has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
Wednesday's game will resume in the bottom of the first inning on Thursday, Sept. 21, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. and will complete the full nine innings.
Fans with tickets to Thursday's game will be good for the resumption of Wednesday's game.
Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game will receive communication via email from the Redbirds or directly from their ticket representative.
Thursday's regularly scheduled game is TBD.
