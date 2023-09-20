Stripers Shut out in 11-0 Loss to Durham
September 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (68-76) fell behind early and watched their deficit to the Durham Bulls (86-60) grow as the game went on in an 11-0 loss on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: A solo homer by Tristan Gray (29) in the second inning sparked a four-run rally for Durham that essentially decided the game early on. Austin Shenton and Gray drove in a pair of runs in the seventh to make it 6-0. The lead would grow further with four runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to give the Bulls a comfortable 11-0 win.
Key Contributors: Braden Shewmake (2-for-4, double) had the Stripers' only multi-hit game and extra-base hit. For Durham, Francisco Mejía (4-for-6, triple, 2 RBIs) had the best offensive day while Vidal Brujan (2-for-6, 2 RBIs) and Tristan Gray (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) had the other multi-RBI games.
Noteworthy: The 45-game on-base streak for Vaughn Grissom was snapped with an 0-for-4 game. He falls three games shy of tying the Gwinnett on-base streak record of 48 games set by Wes Timmons in 2009. The Stripers' record in shutout games is now 7-6 after today's loss. Shewmake has opened this series batting .429 (3-for-7) with a home run and a double.
Next Home Game (Thursday, September 21): Gwinnett vs. Durham 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry99.3.com and Bally Live. RHP Darius Vines (3-2, 2.36 ERA) for the Stripers against LHP Jacob Lopez (4-5, 2.78 ERA) for Durham. It's Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday, where fans 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 and Cutwater margaritas for $5.
