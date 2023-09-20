I-Cubs Win Seventh Straight

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (81-62) tied their season-long seven game winning streak with an 11-7 victory over the Louisville Bats (72-72), Wednesday at Louisville Slugger Field.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Iowa got on the board in each of the next three frames. Chase Strumpf got it started with an RBI single in the second followed by a solo home run from Yonathan Perlaza in the third and a two-run shot from Strumpf in the fourth.

Up 4-0, Louisville got their first run on the board in the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Matt Reynolds. That was just the beginning, as the Bats took the lead with a five-run fifth inning.

The five runs were highlighted by a solo home run from Jose Barrero and a three-run double from Reynolds to make it 6-4. Iowa didn't trail for long, as Levi Jordan clubbed a two-run home run to tie the game 6-6 in the sixth inning.

Iowa followed their two-run sixth with a five-run inning of their own, taking an 11-6 lead on a two-run home run from Matt Mervis and a three-run shot from Jordan.

An RBI ground out from Henry Ramos made it 11-7, but that is where the game would stay as Michael Rucker and Cam Sanders combined to toss two perfect innings of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa scored 11 runs on 11 hits today and recorded more extra-base hits (7) than Louisville had total hits (6). The I-Cubs recorded five home runs, two shy of tying their season high.

Jeremiah Estrada earned his first win of the season with Iowa, striking out two of the four batters he faced in his perfect 1.1 innings pitched.

Iowa and Louisville will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Louisville Slugger Field scheduled for 5:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

