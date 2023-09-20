Hens Drop Game Two in St. Paul
September 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens dropped game two of the series in St. Paul 6-3.
Nick Solak opened the game with a walk then Just-Henry Malloy lined a single to put runners on first and second to start the game for the Hens. A ground ball out hit by Colt Keith moved the runners to second and third. Eddys Leonard then hit a ground ball to the shortstop that allowed Solak to score to give the Hens the first run if the game.
The Saints quickly responded in the bottom of the first inning. Spencer Turnbull made the start for the Hens and was quickly welcomed by Austin Martin whoroped a double to put himself in scoring position with no outs. Then two batters later with one out, Brooks Lee hit a double of his own to tie the game at 1-1.
The Mud Hens answered back in the top of the third inning. Back-to-back singles from Michael Papierski and Nick Solak started the inning for the Hens. Then with one out, Colt Keith then slugged a double to score Paperski and give the Hens the lead again. Eddys Leonard then hit a sacrifice fly to score Solak to give the Hens a 3-1 lead.
Rony Garcia entered the game in the fourth inning and got into some trouble. Back-to-back walks put runners on first and second with no outs. Chris Williams then unleashed a three-run home run to five the Saints a 4-3 lead after four innings of play. After getting back-to-back outs with the bases empty, Brooks Lee hit a solo home run to score the fourth run if the inning for the Saints and make it 5-3.
The score remained at 5-3 until the bottom of the seventh inning. A walk and a hit by pitch put runners on first and second with no outs for the Saints. A ground ball out allowed both runners to advance to second and third. DeShawn Keirsey Jr. singled to score a run and make it 6-3 Saints.
In the top of the ninth inning the Saints went to Cole Sands. Sands pitched a scoreless frame to recored the 6-3 victory and his fourth save of the season.
Notables:
Nick Solak: 2-4, 2 R, BB
Justyn-Henry Malloy: 2-4
Michael Papierski: 2-4, R
