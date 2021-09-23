Bisons Walk off with 5-4 Win over IronPigs

September 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons are in the win column in the Triple-A 'Final Stretch' and they got their with their first walk-off win at Sahlen Field in 2021.

Buffalo used a game-tying two-run single from Christian Colon in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at four before Gregory Polanco hit a walk-off single in the tenth to secure the 5-4 victory over Lehigh Valley Thursday evening at Sahlen Field.

Down a pair in the ninth inning, the Bisons offense took advantage of a leadoff double from Santiago Espinal and never looked back. After Tyler White walked with one out, Mallex Smith replaced Espinal at second and Forrest Wall took over for White as pinch runners. The two speedsters swiped second and third, respectively, on the very next pitch, putting the tying runs in scoring position for Colon.

With the count at two strikes, Colon sliced the ball into the right-center gap, bringing home both runners to tie the game at four all.

Then in the 10th, the Bisons quickly loaded the bases with Nash Knight placed at second base to start the inning Otto Lopez being hit by a pitch and Cavan Biggio working a walk. Following a Cullen Large strikeout, Gregory Polanco stepped to the plate looking to drive in the game-winning run. On the second pitch, Polanco served the high fly ball into the unmanned left field, plating Knight to complete the comeback victory.

The Bisons had a 2-1 lead early, scoring a pair of runs in the third inning on an RBI ground out from Biggio and an RBI-single from Espinal. However, Lehigh Valley took the lead with a pair of solo home runs in the sixth form Adam Haseley and Jorge Bonifacio. The IronPigs scored an unearned run in the ninth inning to build the 4-2 lead before the Herd rallied to force extra innings.

Nick Allgeyer started for the Bisons and allowed just one run on one hit in five innings of work. The southpaw struck out three and walked three in a very impressive outing.

Five different Herd hurlers worked in relief on Thursday night with Jacob Barnes earning the win when he stranded the IronPigs inherited runner in the Lehigh Valley half of the 10th inning. Dany Jimenez pitched a shutout inning for his 17th consecutive scoreless outing. Since July 22, the righty has struck out 37 and allowed just nine hits in 19.2 scoreless innings.

The Bisons' home portion of the Triple A 'Final Stretch' will continue Friday evening when Bowden Francis is scheduled to face Francisco Morales. First pitch from Sahlen Field is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.