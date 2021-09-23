RailRiders Games Postponed

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders games against the Syracuse Mets slated for Thursday, September 23, at PNC Field have been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Mets were set to complete Wednesday's suspended game, which was halted in the fifth inning due to an electrical issue, with a seven-inning game to follow.

Wednesday's suspended game will resume at 5:05 PM on Friday before a seven-inning game for the scheduled action. Gates open at 4:30 P.M. on Friday. Thursday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, September 25, beginning at 2:05 P.M with gates at 1:30.

Tickets from today can be exchanged for any remaining home date during this coming weekend. Visit www.swbrailriders.com for the complete rainout policy, promotional information or to purchase tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

68-49

