Last Honda Fridaynightbash Is Fan Appreciation Night

There's still one more Honda fridaynightbash!® in 2021 and for the final bash of the year, we're bringing back the fan-favorite, Fan Appreciation Night!

Join us Friday, September 24 at 6:05 p.m. as the Bisons host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for Game 3 of Triple-A Baseball's 'Final Stretch' tournament and we kick off the final weekend at Sahlen Field this season!

Fan Appreciation Night has always been the Bisons way to say thank you to the greatest sports fans in the country and this year we continue one of our favorite ballpark traditions. Not only will the first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a Travel Pillow Giveaway, the team will also randomly giveaway great prizes throughout the night, including tickets to upcoming Buffalo Bills and UB Bulls Football games, Blue Jays caps, Gift Cards from many of our great ballpark partners, novelties from everyone's favorite Celery and more!!! One lucky fan will also receive 2020 Opening Day First Pitch honors!

Gates to the ballpark open at 5:00 p.m. and since Fan Appreciation Night is also a Friday, we get the party started with the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m. During Happy Hour, you can enjoy 14 oz. craft beer for only $4.00.

During the Honda fridaynightbash!®, we'll announce our end-of-season player awards, including Most Valuable Player, Most Valuable Pitcher and Comeback Player of the Year. We've also added an incredible Bisons Team Shop deal; Buy-One, Get-One 50% OFF Apparel & Novelties with no minimum to buy! (does excludes headwear, division champion gear and other select items)

And of course, the night doesn't end until well all get to see one last Fireworks Show in the skies above Sahlen Field.

Tickets are just $10! It's time to get to the ballpark to cheer on the 2021 Northeast Division Champion Bisons one last time!

