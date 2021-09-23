Lara Homers in Debut as Wings Fall in Worcester
September 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Gilbert Lara hit a two-run homer in his first Triple-A plate appearance but the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Worcester Red Sox, 8-4, Thursday night at Polar Park.
The Red Sox scored all eight runs in the first five innings, scoring in each frame except the 2nd. They took a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning after former Wing Taylor Motter's two-run single off Ben Braymer.
Braymer did not get out of the 1st as he allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one. He threw 36 pitches, 17 for strikes. Steven Fuentes entered in relief and left the bases loaded.
The Red Wings (47-71-1) got on the board thanks to a Tres Barrera single with two outs in the 2nd inning. Lara followed with a home run in his first swing at Triple-A on a 1-0 pitch to give Rochester a 3-2 lead.
Jeter Downs tied the game with a single in the 3rd off Fuentes. Triston Casas hit a two-run triple an inning later and scored to give the WooSox a 6-3 lead. Two more runs in the 5th made it 8-3.
Donovan Casey drove in the final run of the game with a fielder's choice in the 8th after Rochester loaded the bases with one out.
Victor Robles reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored for the Red Wings.
Rochester and Worcester continue the five-game series on Friday at 6:35 p.m.
