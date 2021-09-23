Redbirds Lose Back-And-Forth Affair in Jacksonville
September 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
Jacksonville, FL - The Memphis Redbirds dropped a back-and-forth affair by a score of 7-6 on Thursday night in Jacksonville, despite 15 strikeouts from the pitching staff.
The ball game was scoreless into the fourth inning when the Jumbo Shrimp scored two runs (one unearned) against Memphis starter Connor Thomas. That was all Jacksonville would get against Thomas, who struck out a career-high 11 in 6.2 innings of work.
Jacksonville held its 2-0 advantage until the top of the eighth when the Redbirds mounted a rally. With the bases loaded and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Conner Capel with a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Two batters later with the bases reloaded, Justin Williams unloaded on a grand slam, giving the Redbirds a 5-2 lead. It was the fourth grand slam of the season for the Redbirds.
Angel Rondón entered in the bottom of the eighth inning and promptly struck out the side, sending the contest to the ninth. Memphis added another run in the final inning on a pinch-hit RBI single from Rayder Ascanio.
Things turned south for the 'Birds in the bottom of the ninth inning, as Jacksonville scored five runs, capped off by a walk-off double from Isan Díaz.
Next Game
Friday, September 24 at Jacksonville (6:05 p.m. CT)
- Redbirds Probable Starter: RHP T.J. Zeuch
- Jumbo Shrimp Probable Starter: TBD
Watch: MiLB.tv
Listen: MiLB First Pitch App
