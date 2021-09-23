Redbirds Lose Back-And-Forth Affair in Jacksonville

September 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The Memphis Redbirds dropped a back-and-forth affair by a score of 7-6 on Thursday night in Jacksonville, despite 15 strikeouts from the pitching staff.

The ball game was scoreless into the fourth inning when the Jumbo Shrimp scored two runs (one unearned) against Memphis starter Connor Thomas. That was all Jacksonville would get against Thomas, who struck out a career-high 11 in 6.2 innings of work.

Jacksonville held its 2-0 advantage until the top of the eighth when the Redbirds mounted a rally. With the bases loaded and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Conner Capel with a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Two batters later with the bases reloaded, Justin Williams unloaded on a grand slam, giving the Redbirds a 5-2 lead. It was the fourth grand slam of the season for the Redbirds.

Angel Rondón entered in the bottom of the eighth inning and promptly struck out the side, sending the contest to the ninth. Memphis added another run in the final inning on a pinch-hit RBI single from Rayder Ascanio.

Things turned south for the 'Birds in the bottom of the ninth inning, as Jacksonville scored five runs, capped off by a walk-off double from Isan Díaz.

The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis has claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998. For the latest team news, follow the Redbirds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Ticket information can be found at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

Next Game

Friday, September 24 at Jacksonville (6:05 p.m. CT)

- Redbirds Probable Starter: RHP T.J. Zeuch

- Jumbo Shrimp Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: MiLB.tv

Listen: MiLB First Pitch App

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.