Barker Keeps Indianapolis Bats at Bay to Lead Chasers to Second Straight Win

September 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. -- Right-hander Brandon Barker threw 5.0 innings of one-run ball to help the Omaha Storm Chasers defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 5-2, on Thursday at Werner Park. Omaha (a second straight win over Indianapolis (57-63, 0-2) and a fourth straight win overall.

The Indians scored first, taking an early 1-0 lead on a solo home run by Rodolfo Castro in the top of the first inning against right-hander Brandon Barker (Win, 2-3).

Omaha came back to tie the game in the bottom of the first against right-hander John O'Reilly (Loss, 0-2). After second baseman Lucius Fox led off with a double and moved to third on a single by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., he scored on a fielder's choice groundout.

The Storm Chasers took the lead in the second inning when catcher MJ Melendez blasted a solo home run on the the left-field berm. It was Melendez' Minor League-leading 39th home run of the season and 11th at the Triple-A level.

Omaha added two more runs in the third inning. Fox drew a four-pitch, leadoff walk and moved to third on a double by Witt Jr.-his Minor League-leading 71st extra-base hit of the season-before scoring on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Nick Pratto. Witt Jr. later scored on an RBI single from first baseman Emmanuel Rivera.

Fox capped Omaha's scoring in the fifth when he reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on a balk, and scored on a wild pitch.

Barker allowed three more hits after allowing a home run in the first inning. Overall, Barker allowed one run on four hits in 5.0 innings, striking out two and walking two. The right-hander has allowed one run in 16.0 innings at Werner Park in September.

Right-hander Scott Blewett allowed a solo home run to Castro in the eighth-Castro's second of the game-before right-hander Tyler Zuber (Save, 8) struck out the side in the top of the ninth.

The Storm Chasers continue the Triple-A Final Stretch on Friday with the third game of a five-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (PIT) at Werner Park, when left-hander Jake Kalish (3-5, 6.41) is schedule to face Indianapolis right-hander James Marvel (5.35). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

For tickets and more information, visit omahastormchasers.com or call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.