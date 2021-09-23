Norfolk Opens Triple-A Final Stretch with Split Doubleheader

In game one, Norfolk struck first with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The first run was scored by Mason McCoy, who was knocked in by Kyle Stowers on an RBI single. Later in the inning, Zach Jarrett hit a two-run single to put Norfolk up, 3-0.

Seby Zavala hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to give Charlotte their first run of the game. But Norfolk responded right away with three more runs in the top of the third inning. Robert Neustrom hit an RBI single, followed by an RBI single by J.C. Escarra. Later in the inning, the Tides scored on a wild pitch to extend their lead to 6-1.

Charlotte scored in the bottom of the fourth inning when Micker Adolfo hit an RBI single. But Norfolk responded yet again when Willy Yahn belted a solo home run to bring the Tides lead to 7-2. It was Yahn's first career Triple-A homer and his fourth overall this season.

The Tides scored their final run in the top of the sixth inning when Jarrett hit a sacrifice fly for his third RBI of the game. Charlotte scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but that's all they could muster, as the Tides won, 8-4.

Game two featured a wild back-and-forth affair. This time, it was Charlotte that scored first when Micker Adolfo hit a three-run shot with two outs. On the previous play, the Tides had a chance at an easy double-play ball, but it was fumbled and they could only manage one out.

Norfolk came back and took the lead in the top of the third inning. After McCoy hit a sacrifice fly, Adley Rutschman took the lead with a three-run homer himself. It was his fifth homer for the Tides and his 23rd overall this season.

The Knights retook the lead in the bottom-half of the third when Ti'Quan Forbes was able to get an RBI groundout. They took the lead when they scored on a wild pitch, going up 5-4.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Tides took the lead yet again. This time, it was Neustrom coming in the clutch with a three-run homer to put the Tides ahead, 7-5. It was Neustrom's ninth homer with the Tides and the 16th overall this season.

But Charlotte came through with a game-winning home run in the bottom of the sixth. With two runners on, Jake Burger launched a three-run homer, giving the Knights the 8-7 win and a split in the doubleheader. The win also gave Charlotte the season series win, nabbing their 18th versus Norfolk.

Tomorrow, the Tides will play at Charlotte at 7:04 p.m. for game three-of-five. RHP Kyle Bradish (4-5, 4.70) will start for the Tides while RHP Kade McClure (2-1, 5.63) will toss for Charlotte.

