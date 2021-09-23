Castro's Two-Homer Day Leads Indy in Loss
September 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - Rodolfo Castro's two-homer night wasn't enough as the Indianapolis Indians lost the second game of the series to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night, 5-2.
Castro, in his second Triple-A game since being promoted from Double-A Altoona on Monday, launched his first home run with the Indians (57-64) to begin the scoring in the top of the first inning off Brandon Barker (W, 2-3). It was his second hit with Indy after roping a double on Wednesday night.
Omaha (68-54) tied the game in the bottom of the first inning and took a 2-1 lead in the second off a solo shot by catcher MJ Melendez. A pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning off John O'Reilly (L, 0-2) and one in the fifth extended the Storm Chasers lead beyond the Indians reach, 5-1.
With one out in the top of the eighth inning, Castro lifted a low-and-inside pitch up far over the wall in right field to plate the second Indians run of the night. It marked his fourth two-homer game of the season, his last coming on July 28 with Pittsburgh vs. Milwaukee.
The Indians and Storm Chasers will battle again on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP James Marvel (5-7, 5.35) gets the start for Indianapolis, and LHP Jake Kalish (3-5, 6.41) will counter for Omaha.
