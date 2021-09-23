Casas Delivers Go-Ahead Triple, WooSox Beat Red Wings 8-4

WORCESTER M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (68-52) scored six straight runs to roll past the Rochester Red Wings (47-71-1) on Wednesday night, an 8-4 win at Polar Park to give the home team a 2-0 start to the Triple-A Final Stretch.

The WooSox trailed 3-2 after two innings of play before scoring in the third, fourth and fifth innings. In the third, Worcester put two on for Jeter Downs, who delivered a game-tying RBI single to left field. Downs now has five RBIs in the month of September, three of which have come over the last six games.

Worcester took the lead then broke the game wide open in the fourth, a frame that began with a hit-by-pitch and a single. Triston Casas, playing in his second Triple-A game, worked the at-bat to a 3-1 count before cracking a two-run triple to right-center that put the WooSox on top 5-3. Two batters later, Ronáldo Hernandez singled home Casas to extend the lead to 6-3.

In two games at Polar Park, Casas has two extra-base hits-a home run and a triple-along with five runs driven in.

But the offensive onslaught continued in to the fifth-Johan Mieses singled and Jack López doubled to put two in scoring position for Jonathan Araúz with one out. Araúz delivered, singling to right to send Mieses home. Casas was next, and he knocked an RBI groundout to score López.

Through five innings, the WooSox led 8-3 on 11 hits, three of which were for extra bases. At that point in the game, every single player in the starting lineup had been on base, eight of the nine had at least one hit and six of the nine had scored a run.

On the mound, Kutter Crawford allowed three runs over five innings, striking out nine for the third time in Triple-A. All three runs came in the second: a Tres Barrera RBI single and a two-run shot by Gilbert Lara.

In the first, Worcester knocked Red Wings' starter Ben Braymer out seven batters in to the game, plating a pair of first-inning runs thanks to a Taylor Motter two-run single.

Out of the bullpen, Colten Brewer followed Crawford with two scoreless innings, giving up just a single hit along with four strikeouts. Eduard Bazardo allowed a run in the eighth on a run-scoring groundout, before John Schreiber closed the night with a scoreless ninth.

The WooSox continue the final series at Polar Park this season against the Rochester Red Wings on Friday at 6:35 p.m., part of the Triple-A Final Stretch. Television coverage is live on NESN+, while radio coverage starts live at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. On the mound, Worcester's Josh Winckowski (NR) makes his Triple-A debut versus Joan Adon (NR).

