Rescue Dog Ethan to "Throw" Ceremonial First Pitch at Hops & Hounds Game Friday
September 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced that local rescue dog "Ethan the dog" will help kick off the team's inaugural Hops & Hounds game on Friday (Sept. 24) by participating in the ceremonial first pitch prior to the team's 7 p.m. contest against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) at Louisville Slugger Field.
Ethan the dog was found starved and abandoned in January outside the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society. According to KHS, when he was first found, Ethan had no muscles, had to learn to walk again and was given only a 50 percent chance of surviving.
Since then, Ethan's amazing story to recovery has been documented across social media. You can view his Facebook page HERE.
Ethan will help deliver the first pitch and participate in a "meet & greet" on the Louisville Slugger Field concourse (at the Penn Station Patio in right field) beginning at approximately 7:15 p.m. Fans are welcome to stop by and visit Ethan during the game.
The Bats' Hops & Hounds game offers fans the opportunity to bring their dog to the game and take advantage of special discounts on craft beer. Click HERE for additional information.
