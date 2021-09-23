Crook Walkoff Prevents DH Sweep

LOUISVILLE, KY - Ryan Kreidler homered in extras to spoil a solid start from Riley O'Brien in Game 1 but Narciso Crook belted a three-run walkoff homer to prevent a doubleheader sweep as the Louisville Bats split a twin-bill with the Toledo Mud Hens Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

O'Brien pitched 5.0 effective innings with just one run on three hits with five strikeouts. The righty continues to be a stalwart of the Bats' rotation and now ranks among the top five pitchers in Triple-A East in starts, innings and opposing batting average.

Kreidler jumped Matt Pidich in the eighth inning of the opener of the twin-bill for a two-run homer that proved to be the difference. Louisville plated a run on a sacrifice fly from Mike Freeman in the home half of the frame, but fell one run shy of the comeback in a 3-2 loss.

The Bats came out swinging in Game 2 with Freeman lifting a two-run homer and Michael De Leon singling home a third in the bottom of the first.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Stewart went deep on a solo shot in the second inning and Policelli lifted a two-run shot of his own to give the Mud Ducks a 5-3 lead after four frames.

Kreidler went deep again in the sixth before Chris Okey matched the shot with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Trailing 6-4 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Crook belted a three-run walkoff homer to send the Bats to a 7-6 victory over the Mud Hens.

Louisville and Toledo will continue their five-game series Friday at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Michael Mariot (5-4, 4.01) will get the ball against RHP Ricardo Pinto (10-2, 4.33).

