Crook Walkoff Prevents DH Sweep
September 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - Ryan Kreidler homered in extras to spoil a solid start from Riley O'Brien in Game 1 but Narciso Crook belted a three-run walkoff homer to prevent a doubleheader sweep as the Louisville Bats split a twin-bill with the Toledo Mud Hens Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
O'Brien pitched 5.0 effective innings with just one run on three hits with five strikeouts. The righty continues to be a stalwart of the Bats' rotation and now ranks among the top five pitchers in Triple-A East in starts, innings and opposing batting average.
Kreidler jumped Matt Pidich in the eighth inning of the opener of the twin-bill for a two-run homer that proved to be the difference. Louisville plated a run on a sacrifice fly from Mike Freeman in the home half of the frame, but fell one run shy of the comeback in a 3-2 loss.
The Bats came out swinging in Game 2 with Freeman lifting a two-run homer and Michael De Leon singling home a third in the bottom of the first.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Stewart went deep on a solo shot in the second inning and Policelli lifted a two-run shot of his own to give the Mud Ducks a 5-3 lead after four frames.
Kreidler went deep again in the sixth before Chris Okey matched the shot with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.
Trailing 6-4 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Crook belted a three-run walkoff homer to send the Bats to a 7-6 victory over the Mud Hens.
Louisville and Toledo will continue their five-game series Friday at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Michael Mariot (5-4, 4.01) will get the ball against RHP Ricardo Pinto (10-2, 4.33).
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 23, 2021
- Norfolk Opens Triple-A Final Stretch with Split Doubleheader - Norfolk Tides
- Shrimp Score Five in Ninth to Walk-Off Redbirds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Castro's Two-Homer Day Leads Indy in Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Barker Keeps Indianapolis Bats at Bay to Lead Chasers to Second Straight Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Kreidler Homers Twice in Doubleheader Split - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Sweep Stripers 2-1, 4-0 in Thursday Twinbill - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds Lose Back-And-Forth Affair in Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Lara Homers in Debut as Wings Fall in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Crook Walkoff Prevents DH Sweep - Louisville Bats
- Casas Delivers Go-Ahead Triple, WooSox Beat Red Wings 8-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Walk off with 5-4 Win over IronPigs - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (57-63) at Omaha Storm Chasers (67-54) - Indianapolis Indians
- Triple-A Final Stretch to Benefit Local Charities - Rochester Red Wings
- Mets and RailRiders Rained out on Thursday, Doubleheaders Scheduled for Friday and Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- September 23 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Storm Chasers Manager Brian Poldberg to Retire from Managing - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Games Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Last Honda Fridaynightbash Is Fan Appreciation Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 23, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Rescue Dog Ethan to "Throw" Ceremonial First Pitch at Hops & Hounds Game Friday - Louisville Bats
- Casas, Cordero Go Deep to Open Final Stretch with WooSox Victory - Worcester Red Sox
- Cavalli Fans 8 in Loss to WooSox - Rochester Red Wings
- Cruz Hits First Triple-A Homer in Indians Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Poldberg Earns 1,350th Career Win in Series Opener against Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Walk-Off on Columbus to Start Final Stretch with Win - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Bats Stories
- Crook Walkoff Prevents DH Sweep
- Rescue Dog Ethan to "Throw" Ceremonial First Pitch at Hops & Hounds Game Friday
- Wednesday's Homestand Opener Postponed
- MiLB to Donate $50 Per Bats Home Run to Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana
- Hops & Hounds, RiverBats Reunion Highlight Final Homestand of 2021 Season