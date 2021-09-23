Kreidler Homers Twice in Doubleheader Split

Toledo, Ohio - The Mud Hens split a doubleheader with the Louisville Bats tonight to open postseason play. Toledo secured a 3-2 victory in game one but were victims of walkoff home run in game two, falling by a score of 7-6. RHP Mark Leiter Jr. had an excellent start in game one, posting a final line of 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K's. Ryan Kreidler would homer in both games of the doubleheader while top prospects Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson would both double in game two. Christin Stewart and Brady Policelli would also homer in game two.

Game One:

After the first two Hens batters were set down quietly in the top of the first, Toledo had a mini two out rally with Aderlin Rodriguez and Kody Clemens both logging singles before Zack Short was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Unfortunately, none of the runners would come in to score as the score remained 0-0. Starting game one for the Mud Hens was RHP Mark Leiter Jr. Leiter would allow a one out double but nothing more in a scoreless frame.

The Hens were retired in order in the top of the second as the offense was still looking to gain its footing against the Bats. In the bottom if the second, Louisville again secured a one out double, except this time the runner was brought in to score by yet another double.

Now trailing 1-0 and looking for some momentum, the Hens would be limited to just one baserunner as Aderlin Rodriguez reached on a fielding error. Leiter Jr. pitched his first 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the third to keep the game in reach for the Hens.

Toledo scratched their first run across the board in the top of the fourth as a Zack Short walk, Ryan Kreidler single, and Jacob Robson walk loaded the bases. A Brady Policelli fielder's choice scored Short, tying the game 1-1. While the Hens would have to settle for just the one run, Leiter Jr. continued to do his part, keeping Louisville off the board despite giving up a pair of singles to leadoff the inning.

The Hens lone base runner in the top of the fifth would yet again be Aderlin Rodriguez who reached on Louisville's second error of the night. Leiter continued to pitch well for Toledo, hitting a lone batter in a scoreless fifth inning.

Josh Lester led off the sixth inning with a single in an otherwise quiet inning for the Hens offense. Continuing to keep the game as close as possible for his club, Leiter Jr. pitched his second 1-2-3 inning of the night.

Still looking for any type of spark in their last inning before extras, the Hens were limited to a Spencer Torkelson walk in the top of the seventh. Looking to send the game into extras, Leiter Jr. would record yet another scoreless frame, marking his third consecutive start of 7.0+ innings pitched.

Even with Kody Clemens starting the eighth on second base as per the international tie breaker rule, the eighth inning initially looked bleak for the Hens as the first two batters promptly struck out, bringing up Ryan Kreidler. After falling behind 0-2, Kreidler would work a full count before homering to left-center field. Now leading 3-1, RHP Angel De Jesus entered the game from the bullpen to close out the first post season win for Toledo. De Jesus would work a 1-2-3 inning with the inherited runner on second scoring on a sacrifice fly, securing a 3-2 Mud Hens win.

Game Two:

After a quiet offensive start in game one, the Mud Hens broke out the bats early in game two. Spencer Torkelson ripped a double to right in the top of the first, later coming into score on an RBI single by Aderlin Rodriguez. Starting game two for Toledo was RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez. Things imploded almost immediately for Rodriguez, as three runs came in to score on five hits.

Christin Stewart cut the Louisville lead to one in the top of the second, hitting a solo home run to right field. The damage didn't stop there though as back to back doubles by Brady Policelli and Riley Greene tied the game 3-3. RHP Nolan Blackwood relieved Rodriguez to start the second, pitching a quick 1-2-3 inning.

Still tied at three apiece, the Mud Hens were retired in order in the top of the third. Likewise, Blackwood retired the Bats in order in the bottom half of the inning.

The Hens retook the lead in the top of the fourth as a Ryan Kreidler single came around to score on Brady Policelli home run, his first at the Triple-A level. Riley Greene would also walk in the inning but would ultimately be left on base. Working with a 5-3 lead, Blackwood continued to dominate out of the 'pen, pitching a third consecutive perfect inning.

Kody Clemens would be the only Hen to reach base in the top of the fifth, reaching on a single to left. RHP Drew Carlton entered the game in relief of Blackwood, picking up right where he left off, pitching a perfect inning.

Ryan Kreidler led off the top of the sixth with a solo shot to dead centerfield. The blast was Kreidler's second of the double header and his seventh as a Mud Hen. With the lead extended to 6-3, RHP Wladimir Pinto started the bottom of the sixth for Toledo, giving up a pair of singles before getting two outs. LHP Locke St. John then came into the game looking for the inning's final out. St. John would give up a double, scoring a lone run before getting an inning ending fly out.

Still leading, but by a 6-4 margin, the Hens were sat down in order in the top of the seventh. RHP Will Vest entered the game in the bottom of the seventh looking to close out a double header sweep. Vest would blow the save, giving up a pair of singles before a longball secured a 7-6 Louisville victory.

What's Next: The Mud Hens continue their postseason push with game three of a five game set against the Louisville Bats. First pitch is set for tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.

