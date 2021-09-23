Shrimp Score Five in Ninth to Walk-Off Redbirds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp surrendered the lead on a grand slam in the top of the eighth inning on Thursday, they stormed back in the ninth, rattling off five hits in the frame, capped by a walk-off double from Isan Díaz, to earn a 7-6 victory over the Memphis Redbirds at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (72-51, 3-0) has now won five straight and 14 of their last 19 contests. The victory was their 20th last-at-bat victory, and 11th in walk-off fashion. In the process, the Jumbo Shrimp claimed the series from the Redbirds (57-66, 0-3).

Trailing 6-2 in the ninth inning, Brian Navarreto worked a walk to begin the frame. Deven Marrero ripped a double to the right field wall to put two in scoring position. Brian Miller continued the rally by lining an RBI single back up the middle. Peyton Burdick followed by scorching an RBI double inside the third base bag and Monte Harrison plated Miller with an infield single against Connor Jones (loss, 5-6) to cut the deficit to 6-5.

After Johan Quezada was summoned from the bullpen, Dustin Fowler tied the score with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly to right. With Harrison at first and one out, Diaz then lined a ball just inside the first base foul line that banged around in the Memphis bullpen as Harrison circled the bases to give the Jumbo Shrimp the win.

Jacksonville held a 2-0 advantage for much of the contest, but that evaporated in the eighth. Nolan Gorman plated the first Redbirds run with a sacrifice fly and Justin Williams hit a grand slam to cap a five-run frame for Memphis.

Pablo López made a rehab start for Jacksonville, opening the contest with two scoreless innings and yielding one hit while striking out a pair. Shawn Morimando followed with a dominant relief effort, delivering five scoreless innings while facing just two over the minimum. Morimando struck out three and did not allow a Redbird past first base.

Jacksonville took the lead in the fourth inning when Lorenzo Quintana belted his seventh home run of the season. Díaz followed with a walk, and after he advance to second on a passed ball, came home to score on an RBI single from Connor Justus to make it 2-0.

Rob Zastryzny (win, 3-0) allowed an inherited run to score in the ninth, but prevented any further damage by striking out two and keeping the Jumbo Shrimp within striking distance.

